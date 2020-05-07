The Internet’s WILDEST Reactions To Earl Thomas’s Wife Pulling A Gun On Him After Catching Him And His Brother In Bed With Two Women [Allegedly]

On Wednesday night, Earl Thomas posted a cryptic video in Instagram about a domestic dispute with his wife, Nina, that would be aired out on TMZ.

“I guess I’ll be on TMZ in the morning somehow they got a police report with details … Obviously this is not how I wanted my birthday breakfast to start out or my birthday but it is what it is ..”

The internet immediately thought that this would be another Ray Rice incident. Thomas is, after all, a member of the Baltimore Ravens. However, the actual story is much wilder.

What happened was a story of Nina catching Earl cheating with his brother involved in the affair. There’s a gun involved. Earl almost died. And cops on the scene catching Nina chasing after him with a knife.

What all happened? How did it all get here? Hit the flip and see one of the wildest sports stories you’ll ever see. And the crazy reactions.