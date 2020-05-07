The Tonight Show: Gabrielle Union Admits Dwyane Wade Makes Her Watch His Old NBA Games In Quarantine [Video]

Gabrielle Union is the latest guest to (virtually) stop by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to chop it up with the late night host about anything and everything.

In this interview, it’s really no surprise that a majority of their conversation revolves around what both parties are doing during quarantine. We already know what Jimmy is up to, since we see him on a nightly basis–and he hosts the show, so that pretty much goes without saying. As for Gabrielle, she talks about what it’s like getting trained at home by her husband, Dwyane Wade. She also admits that D Wade is making her watch his old basketball games all the time, which could be a symptom of recent retirement, but goes to show just how much all of us miss the NBA right now.

Later on, Union goes on to talk about her brand new children’s book, Welcome to the Party, and where she got the inspiration from. Lastly, the actress spotlights the help she and her family are giving to the LGBTQ+ community during the coronavirus pandemic.

Check out the entire interview for yourself down below to see what Gabrielle Union has to say: