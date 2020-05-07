Stay Strong, RBG: Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Discharged From Hospital Following Infection

Following reports that she was hospitalized, Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been discharged.

According to reports from TMZ, RBG is out of the hospital and is doing well. A court spokesperson says she will return to the hospital in the coming weeks for outpatient procedures to treat a benign gallbladder condition.

This good news comes after reports from earlier this week that Ruth Bader Ginsburg was in the hospital, but was still working her day job on the Supreme Court. She was reportedly hospitalized on Tuesday due to an infection caused by gallstones. According to a Supreme Court of the United States official, Ruth underwent a non-surgical treatment for a benign gallbladder condition at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore. This came after she originally sought medical care Monday, which is when the gallstone was discovered.

Like we mentioned prior, the procedure and hospitalization didn’t keep Ruth Bader Ginsburg from her notoriously top-notch work ethic. The Supreme Court Justice participated in telephone arguments on both Monday and Tuesday, and at the time of her hospitalization, planned to do so again on Wednesday. Makes sense, since the Justices are hearing arguments by phone, anyway, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ruth jumping over this latest hurdle is no shocker, she has been treated for cancer 4 times, but always keeps on trudging forward.