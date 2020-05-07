Your Weekly Helping Of QuaranTIDDAY Meats & Treats On The Gram

Your Weekly Helping Of QuaranTIDDAY Meats & Treats On The Gram

- By
1 of 15

Back at it again with another freshly baked batch of quaranTIDDAY meats and treats to celebrate the sixth consecutive week of social distancing, eating 7 times a day and turning up at IG Live parties in our living rooms.

Another week, another savagely curated collection of quarantined baddies (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) distracting everyone from low liquor levels, dwindling meat supplies, stressful Cheeto shenanigans, the same four TikTok songs OVER AND OVER AGAIN and the chilling possibility of America being locked down for several more months.

View this post on Instagram

savageX.com … @adamselman collab out now.

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

Hit the flip for another life-saving round of quaranTIDDAY meats and treats on the gram.

PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
123456789101112131415
Categories: Arts & Entertainment, For Discussion, For Your Information

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.