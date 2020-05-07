For Us, By Us: The Absolute BEST HBCU-Themed TikTok Videos On The Internet

TikTok is the latest internet obsession that continues to evolve into an essential outlet for Black creatives across the globe who have nothing but time and opportunity to flip big ideas into wild, crazy, hilarious or visually dazzling videos during this stressfully uncertain time.

At this point, more and more people are joining the ever-growing phenomenon, especially younger millennials and clout-thirsty Gen-Z-ers who flood social media with HBCU-themed content celebrating the beloved bands, dazzling dancers and storied Greek orgs that made historically Black colleges/universities so great.

Yep, it’s one of our favorite trends so you know we had to compile the best HBCU-themed videos from across the whole entire internet for your quarantine enjoyment.

If you have ever been to an HBCU… you will appreciate the impeccable accuracy! 🤣😅 (via: OhThatsAsh/TikTok). pic.twitter.com/NgEuVwhcno — Black With No Chaser (@BlackNoChaser) April 11, 2020

