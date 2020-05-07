VH1 Postpones Production Indefinitely On THESE ‘Love & Hip Hop’ & ‘Black Ink’ Franchises Because Of COVID-19

VH1 is suspending production on their ‘Love and Hip Hop’ franchises indefinitely due to coronavirus and Black Ink Chicago’s premiere is also being pushed back. In total, five shows are being affected due to the ongoing pandemic and need for social distancing. This might mean a lot of reruns are ahead of us…

An unofficial statement, as shared by OMFG Reality TV reads:

“Due to the 2019-20 coronavirus pandemic, all production on the ‘Love & Hip Hop’ franchise series has been forcibly shut down. This means that ‘Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood’ season 7, the remaining episodes of ‘Love & Hip Hop: New York’ season 10 and ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ season 9 will all be postponed until further notice,” the message continues. “This also applies to ‘Love & Hip Hop: Miami’ season 4. It’s still uncertain when and how production will resume.”

Ryan Henry, of “Black Ink Chicago” also confirms that fans won’t be getting any new episodes. Originally the midseason premiere of the show was supposed to air tonight, but he promises to be back by summer.

Most of these shows rely on public outings and meetings in public places so the production halt makes sense since most of eveything is shut down. Were you looking forward to seeing any of these shows and disappointed?