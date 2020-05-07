A Wrap? Ariana Fletcher Hints At Tossing MoneyBagg Yo To The Curb In Tweets

It appears that the relationship between Moneybagg Yo and his insta-baddie boo Ariana Fletcher has fizzled. The model took to Twitter to air out her feelings, declaring she didn’t need a man for her self esteem. Fans think the cryptic tweets mean she’s single again.

What’s happening here? 24-Year-old Ari tweeted a heartbreak emoji after she posted:

I can love myself better than any man can. I might have been torn a little but no man has every been able to break me, never will.

Ariana Fletcher and Moneybagg Yo began dating sometime late last year, the rapper confirming the relationship in January while promoting his album at Hot97. Previously, he was in a public relationship with rapper Meg Thee Stallion and she dated boxer Gervonta Davis, before dragging him on twitter in a messy public breakup.

Always a been a upgrade, never been upgraded on! pic.twitter.com/dRQJnlSdKs — KYLESISTER (@AriTheDon) May 4, 2020

A quiet split would be a more mature reaction from Ari, compared to past breakups. Do you think these two called it quits based on tweets?

If you know in your heart what you want then don’t settle for nothing less. You can have whatever you want, just be patient! — KYLESISTER (@AriTheDon) May 5, 2020

Back in March, Ariana seemingly threw shots at Moneybagg’s baby mama, a woman named Juicy, for apparently insta-stalking her. If they did break up, at least she has fewer baby mamas to worry about!

What are your thoughts on her tweets?