Protected By DRACO: Armed Black Men Escort Michigan State Rep. Sarah Anthony To Work After COVID-Induced Soup Cookie Calamity

Last week we reported on the caucasian chaos that ensued in Sacramento when white people lost their motherf***in’ minds and stormed the capitol building demanding that coronavirus shelter-in-place orders be lifted so that they could go do yoga and buy gentrified coffee.

Prior to that, armed mayo jars stormed the statehouse in Michigan also demanding that Big Gretch, Governor Gretchen Whitmer, end the lockdown policy. S#!t is getting spooky for politicians who are under threat of injury or worse from angry whites who can’t stand the thought of sitting their flat a$$es down for another few weeks.

According to a report in the Lansing City Pulse, there are a group of Black men who aren’t going to let that happen to a Black woman on their watch. State Rep. Sarah Anthony was escorted to her job by at least three armed Black men yesterday in an attempt to protect her from whatever salty soup cookies might have ginned up the balls to try her.

“We were all just appalled by the lack of support and lack of security that I had, that other legislators had, and the fact that a lot of the demonstrators last week were adorning many racist, anti-Semitic signage. I think it just triggered a lot of folks, especially African Americans.”

One of the men protecting Anthony spoke on why he independently decided to take up arms and guard his sista.

“We want to change the narrative, first of all. We want people to understand that people of color can come out here with guns just the same as anybody else can,” said Michael Lynn Jr., a black Lansing firefighter and community activist who helped organize Anthony’s security detail.

Peep the video of Rep. Anthony and her new security detail.

Lynn went on:

“I could hear the fear in her voice during that protest,” Lynn explained. “It was the visual of her being that scared to go to work. It meant we had to do something. We came out here today to make sure we could provide some protection, even if it’s only just to make her feel better.”

God bless State Rep. Anthony and these brave brothas for providing her safety during these insane times.