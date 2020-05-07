ATL Eats: Killer Mike & T.I. Hand Out Meals To 500 Residents Of Grove Park In Atlanta

T.I. and Killer Mike always have the best interest of Atlanta at heart, so it’s no surprise that they’re doing their part to help during such a trying time.

Both rappers, along with the help of the Atlanta-based nonprofit organization PAWkids, handed out meals in the parking lot of the Bankhead Seafood Market Wednesday, feeding 500 residents in Grove Park. According to reports from TMZ, the duo also gave several families $500 in cash and visited multiple homes to drop off two weeks worth of both food and hygiene products. Residents in the Grove Park neighborhood have needed assistance long before the current pandemic, but now, the demand is only escalated.

Grove Park is considered a “food desert,” which is a term given to areas where residents have limited access to healthy, affordable, fresh food options. The neighborhood’s local supermarket and grocery store, Food Giant, shut down four years ago.

T.I. and Killer Mike purchased the Bankhead Seafood Market following its closure in 2018 and are reportedly aiming to re-open it early next year. For now, the Run The Jewels rapper wanted to prioritize feeding the people of Grove Park, since their plans to re-open have beenslowed by COVID-19.

“T.I. and I went in and bought a business and wanted to keep it going. And in the middle of that, a pandemic happened,” he said to the Georgia Public Broadcasting. “So, whether money is being made the priority is human beings and people. People need to eat.”