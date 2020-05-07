Don’t Listen Alone: True Crime Comes To Life In THIS ‘Motive For Murder’ Podcast

As the coronavirus pandemic presses on, your binge list might be waning but your need to figure out WHODUNIT might be increasing. Luckily for you, if you want to get your Sherlock Homie on from the safety of your socially distanced home, there’s a podcast for you.

Dateline NBC has been burning up social media Friday nights with twist-taking episodes that they always issue with the warning of; “#DontWatchAlone.” Now for your listening pleasure, the longest-running series in NBC’s primetime history (28 years strong) is offering a delicious dollop of murder-mystery with a podcast that’s as thrilling as it is chilling.

“Motive For Murder”, narrated by copious tie owning orator Josh Mankiewicz, the podcast is the second installment from the team behind the Webby-nominated The Thing About Pam, reports Deadline.

It details the unfortunate 2012 murders of two people 10 months apart whose lives were taken in what’s been described as “honor killings.”

The dire details of both tragic endings were previously profiled on Dateline’s programming but the podcast offers more details, a story sans commercials, and other intricacies you just can’t get on TV.

“This story is about a lot of things, among them; fraud, stalking, murder and finally a killer hiding in plain sight,” says Mankiewicz in his signature orotund tone. “On Dateline we always wanna find out who did it, I think you do too. In this story, the real stunner is the why.”

The first two episodes of the six-episode Motive for Murder will drop May 7, followed by one episode each Thursday for the next four weeks; perfect quarantine content.

Will YOU be listening to Motive For Murder???