The DIRTIEST Of Thots: Celina Powell Allegedly Releases Sneaky Snoop Dogg Sex Tape To Her Only Fans Page

Can’t she go to JAIL for this?!?!

Instagram sh*t-stirrer Celina Powell is still exposing her alleged Snoop Dogg affair. She’s now claiming to have a ‘tape’ with the married rapper and says it’s posted to her private Only Fans account. For a mere $29.25, you can get 30 days access to her page, where she says she’s posted the alleged video as well as footage with Tekashi 6ix9ine and DJ Akademiks.

Celina posted an Instastory to promote the tape, saying:

“I dropped exclusive NEVER before seen tapes on 69 and Snoop. Ya’ll thought I was playing. I keep every video.”

Although it’s not clear exactly what’s on video, she alleged there’s some “sucking and f***ing”, according to the description on her Only Fans page.

Previously, Celina claimed in a Youtube video to have had a coke-snorting rendezvous with the rapper that ended in her extorting him for $20,000. SMH, this news might explains why Snoop recently praised his wife on Instagram for her “loyalty” and a source of “stability” for him.

Thanks4 the . Kids loyalty stability n the ability to deal wit me on my worst days 🥰 u are appreciated 💝💙💯

Maybe they had a heads up on what Celina was about to release…

Yikes. This is super sneaky and sideways. How do you think this alleged side piece fiasco will all end?