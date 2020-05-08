Update: $5K Reward Offered In Connection With Murder Of Michigan Security Guard Enforcing Mask Policy

Police are still investigating the murder of Calvin “Duper” Munerlyn, and they’re asking the public for help. As previously reported the 43-year-old Family Dollar security guard was shot in the back of the head after he refused to allow a customer’s daughter inside because she wasn’t wearing a face mask. An incident then ensued with the girl’s mother, 45-year-old Sharmel Teague, whose husband Larry Teague, 44, and her son Ramonyea Bishop, 23, later confronted “Duper” before killing him. Ramonyea is believed to be the one who pulled the trigger.

Sharmel is in custody and police are still searching for the two men. A reward is now being offered. Reward Offered In Connection With Murder Of Michigan Security Guard Enforcing Mask Policy is charged with first-degree murder, felony firearm and carrying a concealed weapon while Larry Teague is charged with the same crimes as well as being a felon in possession of a firearm and violating the governor’s COVID-19 stay-at-home order.

Authorities are urging anyone with information on the mens’ whereabout to speak up and call the U.S. Marshals Service Tip line at (866) 865-8477) or text a tip to http://www.usmarshals.gov/tips. They can also call Crime Stoppers of Michigan at (800) SPEAK-UP, adds The Detroit News.