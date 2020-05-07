JoJo Releases Sexy New Video For "Comeback" Feat. Tory Lanez & 30 Roc

Sexy Time! Jo Jo Strips Down To Her Skivvies For “Comeback” Feat. Tory Lanez & 30 Roc [VIDEO]

- By
JoJo Comeback Video

Source: Courtesy Warner Records / Warner Records

JoJo just released her new album ‘good to know’ last week but she isn’t letting up a bit. The singer released a music video for her song “Comeback” which features Tory Lanez (in scenes he shot himself!) and 30 Roc. Check it out below:

Sexy right! ‘good to know’ is out on all platforms now.

