WELP! Guess Who Fans Think Is #RHOA Reclaiming Cynthia Bailey’s Peach

Cynthia Bailey said it herself that she’s NOT being fired from “The Real Housewives of Atlanta”—but that’s not stopping rumors from spreading about a possible replacement.

As previously reported Cynthia said that EVERY YEAR people allege that she’s been booted from the show but she’s not being let go and contract negotiations haven’t even begun.

STILL, The Sun is reporting that Cynthia’s not on the outs with RHOA, but she’s also being replaced by another veteran; Phaedra Parks.

A source exclusively told The Sun: “Phaedra is in talks to come back to the show. “RHOA is still the highest-rated Housewives series, but producers feel it hasn’t been as interesting so they want Phaedra to return.”

The British news site also added that added Kandi “isn’t happy” over the potential new addition and rightfully so. If you can recall, Kandi and Phaedra had that HUGE falling out after Phaedra told Porsha Williams that Kandi wanted to “drug her” and take her to her “sex dungeon.”

Since then Kandi’s been adamant that she’s absolutely not open to reconciliation…

“Absolutely not,” said Kandi to a fan on WWHL. “That was too far, that was too much. I’ve never heard anything, no apologies, nothing. We don’t ever have to talk again.”

and she told PEOPLE that if Phaedra were to ever return to the show, she’d be out.

“You know, for me it’s like if that’s what they wanna do I’m fine, I’m cool but I just won’t be a part of that.”

Phaedra herself then responded in an interview with The Daily Mail:

“I find it amusing, because if she is that concerned about me three years later, I must have really impacted her life,” said Phaedra. “So glad I touched her like that. I never say never to any opportunities, but I had a good run and you know, I’m very happy right now.”

Phaedra appeared on RHOA from 2010 to 2017, would YOU be down to see her return???