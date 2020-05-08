Breaking: Cops Arrest Father & Son Accused Of Gunning Down Ahmaud Arbery

Police have arrested the men who are accused of gunning down jogger Ahmaud Arbery, BOSSIP can reveal.

Officers from the Glynn County Sheriffs Department Thursday apprehended Gregory McMichael, 64 – a former detective – and his son, Travis McMichael, 34, for Arbery’s murder.

The father and son were being held at the Glynn County Jail in southeast Georgia, a jail rep confirmed to BOSSIP.

Police said McMichael men followed Abery on Feb. 23 as he jogged around their neighborhood of Satilla Shores in the small city of Brunswick. Before their apprehension, the McMichaels admitted that they’d stalked the 25-year-old, convinced he was behind recent burglaries in the neighborhood. However, CNN reported that there were no reports of burglaries in the neighborhood during the time in question.

The McMichaels have said they tried to make a citizen’s arrest of Abery, but he fought back. A now-viral video shows Abery trying to run away from the men with what appeared to be a bloodied torso as they block his path before he collapses.

The shooters remained free for more than two months until the video surfaced, prompting an international outcry over the killing. The local district attorney has said he plans to convene a grand jury in the case.

BOSSIP has reached out to the Glynn County Sheriffs Department and is awaiting comment.

Arbery’s family said he was not doing anything criminal and was simply jogging when the McMichaels family confronted him. They’ve said they want justice for their relative.

This story is developing.