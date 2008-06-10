What’s His Name
- By Bossip Staff
Posted by Bossip Staff
In his most recent blog video Diddy claims he did NOT change his name. Click HERE to listen to this long, drawn out tirade and oh – yeah, he brags about being rich too. SMH.
