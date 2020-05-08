BOSSIPSounds: Brie Is Back! Watch The Stunning Visuals For “Roswell” [VIDEO]

Brie Is Back With Stunning Visuals For "Roswell" [VIDEO]
- By J. Bolden
Brie is byke! Fresh off her touring with “Madea’s Farewell Play,” one of our favorite singing/songwriting/acting phenoms, Brie just released her latest EP ‘HARD 2 LOVE’ last week and she’s got a new video for her song “Roswell” we were dying for you to see. Directed and shot by TJ Digital
Brie’s latest EP ” HARD 2 LOVE” is available on all digital platforms. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram @brietunes!
Photography: B&P Studios
Artwork: Christopher Jamar Payne
