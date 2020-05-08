We Love To See It! Iconic TikTok-er Jalaiah Harmon Links Up With Warner Bros. Pictures For Viral “SCOOB!” Challenge, Hits 1 Billion Views

Fans across the country are hopping on TikTok’s #ScoobDance wave (with original music from Movers+Shakers) launched May 3rd by 14-year-old TikTok icon Jalaiah Harmon to celebrate the upcoming May 15 Home Premiere of animated feature film “SCOOB!”

Sharing content and creating their own videos, dazzling choreographers, families, adorable pups, and people who just love to dance on the internet got into the spirit with Scooby-Doo and Jalaiah or created their own original moves to the tune of more than 1 billion views–and counting–in just over three days.

Marking her first official brand partnership since choreographing the viral “Renegade” dance craze, Jalaiah’s performance is driving the bulk of the conversation, with another original piece by @JustMaiko also leading the pack with more than 785,000 likes, so far.

Oh, and there’s still time to invite yourself to the party, as TikTok’s #ScoobDance challenge runs through May 8.

On May 15, the brand new full-length action adventure “SCOOB!” will be available for a 48-hour rental via Premium Video On Demand for $19.99, or premium digital ownership for $24.99. The title will be available on participating digital platforms.

For more details please visit https://www.watchscoob.com to preorder your copy now.