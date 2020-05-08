Swiper, No Swiping! NYC Nurse Steals Dying Coronavirus Patient’s Credit Card To Buy $60 Worth Of Gas & Groceries

This dusty heffa has some muthaf***in’ nerve!

According to a DailyMail report, a New York City nurse has been suspended for stealing a dying COVID-19 patient’s credit card to buy gas and groceries. 43-year-old Danielle Conti has been working at the Staten Island University Hospital North since 2007. She risked her freedom, career, and whatever good name she had for a petty come up.

Conti had been caring for 70-year-old Anthony Catapano who had to be intubated and placed on a ventilator as his fight with COVID-19 was coming to an end. Apparently, devious Danielle thought that to be the perfect time to do a lil’ stealing. On April 9, Conti took Catapano’s American Express card to buy $60.23 of gas and groceries. On April 12, Mr. Catapano was dead.

His 37-year-old daughter Tara Catapano noticed the charges and couldn’t make sense of how they got there. It’s unclear how she put 2-and-2 together but she eventually called the police to file a report on April 28. Tara says the charges rang up on the same say that her dying father was moved to a ventilator unit because his condition had gotten so dire.

‘I can’t believe a person could do something like that to someone fighting for his life,’ Tara Catapano said to the New York Daily News. ‘This is a nurse who took an oath to treat, protect and save patients. It’s disgusting … Never in a million years did I expect any of this to happen.’ ‘She is a despicable human being. How would she feel if somebody did this to her parents when they were gravely ill? I hope she gets what she deserves, and loses her license and her job,’ she added. ‘A total of $60.23. That’s what she risked her job for. She took total advantage of my father’s condition. I’m sure she assumed he wasn’t going to make it, and his family wouldn’t notice,’ Tara said.

Danielle Conti ain’t s#!t. Whew, Lawd, she ain’t s#!t. The hospital has suspended her but it’s unclear whether she’s still getting paid. Officials also released the following statement:

‘Danielle Conti has been temporarily suspended and faces termination in response to the felony charges. We are working closely with the law-enforcement authorities and the hospital is conducting its own investigation,’ a hospital spokesman said.

“Facing”??? We know there can be legal procedures that have to take place when things like this happen, but if they suspended the lady then it sounds like they already know that she’s guilty AF. So, why the half-measure?