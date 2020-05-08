Jesus Take The Wheel: Almost 20,000 Teenagers In Georgia Got Their Driver’s Licenses Without A Road Test

The streets of Georgia just got a little more terrifying.

According to reports from CNN, nearly 20,000 teenagers throughout Georgia now have their driver’s licenses–all without having to take the appropriate tests.

Garbage can adjacent Governor Brian Kemp recently enacted an executive order allowing teens to receive their driver’s license without having to take a road test, since social distancing laws are currently in effect. So now, instead of testing driving hopefuls with the final aspect needed to obtain a driver’s license, parents are on the honor system, deciding themselves whether or not their child is ready to hit the streets.

Just like everything else Brian Kemp has done over the past couple years (and presumably his entire life), this was a terrible idea. Luckily, the temporary rule is set to expire in mid-May. For some reason, Wisconsin is also looking to adopt the same executive order, scrapping its road test for the time being. So, add that to your list of reasons to never visit Wisconsin.

This is just the latest in irresponsible decision making from those in charge of Georgia’s wellbeing. Last month, social media was aimed directly at Brian Kemp, with rappers like T.I. and Killer Mike voicing their disapproval of his decision to begin reopenin nonessential businesses in the state, including nail salons and bowling alleys.

With COVID-19 still running rampant, the one place we were safe was in our own cars…but thanks to Governor Kemp, that’s all a thing of the past.