RHOP: Accused Glute Grabber Michael Darby Allegedly Caught Creepin’ On Ashley Darby

A “Real Housewives of Potomac” husband is once again being hit with rumors of inappropriate behavior. During the last season of #RHOP, viewers saw Michael Darby be CONTINUOUSLY accused of groping men.

Te hubby to housewife Ashley Darby was criminally charged with sexual assault for allegedly grabbing the butt of a male “Real Housewives of Potomac” crew member but was exonerated. Following that. Ashley’s castmates accused Michael of groping RHOP producers, and Michael was also accused of grabbing the glutes of Andy Cohen.

“I’ve seen you grab someone’s behind, for myself. I saw you in a different situation,” said Karen Huger’s husband Ray. “I saw you grab Andy’s butt at the reunion. … I saw that. You guys were kidding around. It’s not a big deal.” “I did believe you did it,” Ray said. “I didn’t think it was a bad thing. I thought you were being playful…”

Michael, of course, denied everything.

Now, another allegation has surfaced; this time surrounding Michael possibly cheating on Ashely with an unnamed woman. A video’s surfaced of a man who appears to be Michael in a hotel room wearing nothing but underwear and lying on a bed while a woman speaks.

“Spank me!” the man seemingly says in the video. The man also has an accent and sounds like the Australian businessman. “I have a reason to be like this right now, had I known this…” says the woman. “We can’t go to your house.”

You can check it for yourself HERE. That man looks A LOT like Michael.

This all comes after Ashley and Michael were seen in the RHOP trailer having a sit-down. In it, Michael seemingly confesses to partying at a strip club before booking a hotel room, so maybe THIS was the hotel incident in question.

“We ended up going back to a hotel,” says Michael in the trailer.

The hotel controversy’s caused such a stir that Michael’s wife Ashley Darby has responded; hit the flip.