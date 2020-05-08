In WTF News: Shannon Brown Arrested, Charged After Firing Rifle At Two Strangers Entering His Home

Wow…

Former Laker and Monica Denise’s ex-husband Shannon Brown was arrested earlier this week after a bizarre incident that resulted in him shooting a rifle at two people who entered his home in Georgia. The details are murky right now , but according to initial reports from The Citizen, Tyrone Police Department spokesman Philip Nelson said a man and woman who said they were looking for homes for sale at approximately 6 p.m. stopped at a home in the River Oaks subdivision off Ga. Highway 74. The home allegedly has a for sale sign outside which the couple thought was a green light to enter.

The couple told police the gate to the property was open, as was the front door. The couple alleges they announced their presence as they entered the home and that someone inside the home said, “Come in.” REALLY?!

At some point, Shannon Brown appeared with his rifle. The couple told police that the athlete fired five or six rounds in their direction as they were leaving! Later that night, around 9:45 p.m. they reported it to police, and Shannon was arrested. (HOW?!)

Shannon told officers he thought the couple was breaking in the residence. Officers found one empty shell casing at the scene, said Nelson. According to TMZ, the father bonded out of jail on May 4th.