A Lil’ Positivity: Love Renaissance Introduces $50,000 Work From Home Initiative

COVID-19 has hit the entire world like nothing we’ve ever seen in our lifetimes. Along with that, people are losing their jobs and other sources of income, especially within the freelance creative community.

To help provide aid to those in need, Love Renaissance is pledging $50,000 to a relief fund, especially for creatives. The LVRN Work From Home program will allow creatives to work on upcoming LVRN artist’s projects and win cash prizes while doing so. According to the people over at Love Renaissance, it’s important for all of us during this crisis to not only provide financial help but also a real opportunity for creatives to do what they do best: create.

Their four major categories of tasks are animation, graphic design, stage design, and DJing, all with different jobs for the multiple artists on LVRN’s roster, which includes huge names like 6lack and Summer Walker. The label hopes this program not only provides some much needed financial help but also will also lead to lasting relationships between the creatives involved and the entire Love Renaissance family.

For more information about how you or a creative you know can get involved, visit lvrnworkfromhome.com and email your information to info@LvrnWorkFromHome.com.