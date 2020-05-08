New Music: Serayah I Miss You” Feat. Blac Youngsta [AUDIO]

Serayah has a brand new single featuring Blac Youngsta and we couldn’t wait for you to hear it.

‘We all like to be savage, but sometimes you just have to say how you really feel,’ Serayah says of the song’s inspiration. ‘That’s how “Miss You” came about. Bringing back the vibes with vulnerability and great bass lines. I’m so inspired by my fav 80s-90s soul vibes it’s definitely coming out in my music.”

The song was produced by LXRD Rossi and written by LXRD Rossi & Serayah

Check out the Spotify link HERE

Recently on April 3, 2020 Serayah dropped the single “Never Be The Same” Feat. SIMYAI” which was also written by Serayah and LXRD Rossi. It was produced by ATL Jacob.

Never Be The Same is currently #53 on Amazon’s Playlist.

Serayah is best known for her role of “Tiana Brown” which she played for five season on Fox’s iconic hit series, “Empire.” The show aired its series finale on April 21, 2020. When Serayah isn’t working, she is heavily involved in Our Deserving Love, a charity started by her mother, Kanika in 2018.