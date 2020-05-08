He A Grown A$$ Man, Dawg: Michael Jordan Reportedly Denied Horace Grant Meals If He Played Poorly

Michael Jordan was never known as a shot-blocker but apparently, he was adept at blocking chicken, broccoli, rice, potatoes, and a tasty dessert.

If you’re wondering what the hell we’re talking about, hold tight, we’re getting to it. Sam Smith, no, not that Sam Smith, the longtime Bulls reporter and author of The Jordan Rules, appeared on KNBR’s Tolbert, Krueger, and Brooks Podcast and told a story that…wow. Prior to the premiere of The Last Dance, Michael Jordan lamented that the documentary might make us think that he’s a “bad guy”. This story is confirmation of his concern.

Peep the quote from Sam’s story via KNBR.

“Players would come to me over the years and said, ‘You know what he did? He took Horace [Grant’s] food away on the plane because Horace had a bad game,’” Smith said. “[Michael] told the stewardesses ‘Don’t feed him, he doesn’t deserve to eat.’ “They would tell me stuff like that and they’d say ‘Why don’t you write this?’ And I would say ‘Well I can’t write it unless you say it.’ I don’t do ‘league sources.’ You can’t do that kind of stuff on these kinds of things. ‘If you want to be quoted I’ve got no problem with that.’ ‘No, no, no we can’t say that about Michael Jordan.’”

He. Doesn’t. Deserve. To. Eat.

Who the F**K does Mike think he is?!? Horace Grant is a grown a$$ man who should have went inside Mike’s mouth for even trying that bulls#!t. GOAT or no GOAT, you can’t give my food the Mutombo finger just because you’re mad that we lost a game.

You can listen to the entire podcast below.