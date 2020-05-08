BOSSIPSounds: Iesha Irene Linked With DJ Trauma To Provide Pleasurable Pulses For Your Ear With The Soulfully Soothing “Electric Vibrations” Mix

DJ Iesha Irene has an incredible ear for music. The 33-year-old Southern California native has long loved music and that’s the passion she uses to push her DJ dreams forward. She’s no newbie to the entertainment business as she’s spent years working for corporate entities like Sony, Revolt, and Rolling Out. Iesha also spent some time working with Common.

Iesha’s musical aesthetic was the perfect compliment for veteran turntablist and Dave Chappelle’s tour DJ Trauma and the two came together to create the “Electic Vibration” mix. Here’s what she told The Source about her approach to creating:

“When I think of Electric Vibration, I think of it being a combination of dope music and some hidden gems—B sides, that’s my thing. I love B Sides.” DJ Iesha Irene shares, “It’s good music to ride to. Music that’s wavy, music that makes you wanna turn the volume up.”

In a recent interview with PopSugar, Iesha talked about how her life and her family helped inspire her love of not only listening to music, but playing music…

My dad is actually a DJ, so there’s full disclosure there. He didn’t [have] a whole career with it; he was more like that uncle that DJs backyard parties and things of that nature. I would help him load his car with the vinyls, and sometimes I would play music with him, too. I think I was always subconsciously doing it but didn’t realize I could make a career out of it. When I lost my job, I had more time to think about what I liked. And one day, I was online looking for jobs, and I was falling asleep — I mean, literally, it was late, and I was just like, “OK, I’m tired.” I went to Google, and it was actually the anniversary of hip-hop, and the doodle was these virtual turntables. I was up till 1 a.m. just playing with these presets, and I was like, “Oh my God. I want to DJ.” Then I thought, “Well, how do I do this?” I decided to take a class at Scratch Academy to learn the basics, because I already know about music, right? I just needed to learn how to move about the turntables, and the mixer, and the controllers. Once I took that class, I moved out of my apartment to buy all the equipment, which is expensive. I moved back in with my parents for a while and just took that time to really practice. Family and friends started booking me, and then it just kind of snowballed after that.

Obviously, the COVID-19 pandemic has given us all plenty of time to create but also participate in some much-needed self-care and escapism. When we tell you that Iesha and Trauma’s “Electric Vibration” will take out to outer space and back…it’s a whole a$$ vibe!

Make yourself comfortable, maybe pour a glass of your favorite wine or roll something up and press play below to get into the groove.

You can find more of Iesha Irene on Instagram @Iesha_Irene and you can find DJ Trauma @DJTrauma