Watching all your faves on a massive 360° screen just hits different

TL; DR: The first 360-degree view, handheld projector that’s on sale for $328.99, a 34% discount.

For some of us, staying indoors this long means we’ve binge-watched (and re-binge-watched) our favorite shows so many times that they’ve now become unexciting. That ‘ba-doom’ sound at the beginning of Netflix shows is no longer enough to get you in the mood. Honestly, it even feels like it was a century ago since we used to go to the movies, buy some expensive af popcorn, just chill and watch something nice.

If you miss the thrill of the big screen, you can recreate the experience in the comfort of your home with the CINEMOOD 360 Interactive Projector. Watching stuff on your laptop or your 22″ TV screen is cool, but it’s lowkey basic. Yeah, we said it. Get on another level with this portable, handheld projector that works just fine without those clumsy cords, cables or plugs. This projector also comes complete with built-in access to Amazon Prime Videos, YouTube, Netflix, Ameba TV and Moolt, so you can now enjoy your fave movies, TV shows and music videos all in one place, and watch it off your wall, your ceiling, or literally anywhere you can.

CINEMOOD 360 is so light and so quiet when in use, you might forget that it’s even there. It’s also got up to 5 hours of battery life and 32GB of memory space, so you know it’s long-lasting in every way. You might be wondering what makes this one so special – well, if you missed the handheld part, one other dope thing is that this projector is the only one you’ll find anywhere that plays 360-degree videos. The sound on this gadget also hits different with a 2.5W built-in speaker, as well as a Bluetooth/AUX-port if you’re trying to use headphones and keep it real quiet.

Cinemood’s Interactive Projector is fully about to give your Netflix-and-chill sessions some major edge with all these fire features, and that’s why it’s one of the bestselling projectors on Amazon. It originally costs $499, but it can be all yours for $328.99. Yup, we’re giving you a 34% discount on this amazing device that also looks cool, so get to the Bossip shop with the quickness.

