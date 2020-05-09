A Lotta Positivity: Flavortown Figurehead Guy Fieri Has Raised Over $20 Million For Restaurant Workers

Guy Fieri Has Raised Over $20 Million For Restaurant Workers

- By

Guy Fieri Visits "The Elvis Duran Z100 Morning Show"

Source: John Lamparski / Getty

Some of our favorite restaurants might not make it to the other side of the COVID-19 pandemic, but luckily for the millions of workers who have been displaced because of this, Guy Fieri is doing his part in a major way.

The Food Network star joined TMZ Live on Thursday to explain how he so quickly managed to get $20 million into a relief fund for restaurant workers. He partnered with the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation, who then launched the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund.

In his interview, Guy told the people over at TMZ that they’ve already awarded more than 40,000 grants (worth $500 a piece) to workers facing extraordinary hardship due to the pandemic. Anyone who wants to donate to the cause or apply for a one-time grant can fill out their information here.
Before he left the premises to get back to his work raising money, they also asked Guy how the industry can survive under our “new normal” of social distancing. While he admitted it’s definitely gonna be tough, he knows it can be done for a certain type of restaurant.

Check out Fieri’s thoughts on the restaurant industry going forward via TMZ Live down below:

