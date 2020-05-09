A Lotta Positivity: Flavortown Figurehead Guy Fieri Has Raised Over $20 Million For Restaurant Workers

Some of our favorite restaurants might not make it to the other side of the COVID-19 pandemic, but luckily for the millions of workers who have been displaced because of this, Guy Fieri is doing his part in a major way.

The Food Network star joined TMZ Live on Thursday to explain how he so quickly managed to get $20 million into a relief fund for restaurant workers. He partnered with the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation, who then launched the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund.