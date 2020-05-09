Rest In Peace: Roy Horn of Siegfried & Roy Dead At 75 After Testing Positive For Coronavirus

The coronavirus is ravaging through the United States–and the rest of the world–tragically taking some notable names along with it.

Roy Horn, one half of the illusionist duo Siegfried & Roy, died on Friday over complications from COVID-19. He was 75. Horn’s publicist confirmed the news to the Review-Journal, which comes about a week after the Las Vegas legend confirmed he contracted the disease.

“Today, the world has lost one of the greats of magic, but I have lost my best friend,” said his longtime business partner Siegfried Fischbacher in a statement. “From the moment we met, I knew Roy and I, together, would change the world. There could be no Siegfried without Roy, and no Roy without Siegfried.” “Roy was a fighter his whole life including during these final days,” Fischbacher’s statement continued. “I give my heartfelt appreciation to the team of doctors, nurses and staff at Mountain View Hospital who worked heroically against this insidious virus that ultimately took Roy’s life.”

Siegfried & Roy headlined an immensely popular show at the Mirage Resort and Casino in Las Vegas from 1990 until 2003. They were most known their magician act that incorporated trained big cats, but the show came to halt in fall 2003, when a white tiger attacked Horn during a live performance. He spent the following 16 years rehabilitating after the animal bit the magician on the neck and dragged him off stage

Rest In Peace, Roy.