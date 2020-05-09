SMFH: Georgia Lawyer Admits That He Leaked #AhmaudArbery Murder Tape Attempting To Prove Killer Friends Innocent [Video]

Ahmaud Arbery’s murder is weighing heavily on our minds and on the minds of people all across America. It’s infuriating that this continues to happen and even more maddening that the subsequent cover-up and accountability dodges are so f***ing predictable. It’s a like a horrifically traumatizing scripted film with endless sequels that we’re constantly forced to watch.

Part of the reason that we were able to force the rancid justice system to do its duty is that a man named William “Roddie” Bryan recorded Ahmaud Arbery’s murder. That now-infamous video, in addition to the public outcry, became the cringe-worthy catalyst toward the arrest of Gregory and Travis McMichael.

The question that many were asking was who released that video to the public after all these months and why was it released. Neither the local police nor the newly-involved GBI had taken credit for the release, so how did it get out? Well, the folks at Inside Edition got the answers for us. They spoke to Georgia lawyer and friend of the accused, Alan Tucker, and he revealed that he was the one who leaked the tape thinking that it showed his homies to be innocent of murder.

It did the exact opposite.

Peep the unbelievable interview in the video below.

This “lawyer” really watched that tape and thought it exculpatory for his b!t¢ha$$ bigot friends. He needs to be disbarred ASAP!