Laughs From The Motherland: Yvonne Orji’s First HBO Stand-Up Comedy Special ‘MOMMA, I MADE IT!”, Peep The Trailer [Video]

Yvonne Orji has sprouted wings and she’s taking her ‘Insecure’ confidence to the stage for a solo act of epic personal and professional proportions!

HBO has recently released the trailer for MOMMA, I MADE IT!, Yvonne’s very first hour-long special. It is being directed by Chris Robinson and executive produced by Michelle Caputo, Shannon Hartman, and DC Wade.

MIMI will also be interspersed with footage of her homecoming trip to Nigeria where she reconnects with her roots and gives fans a deeper insight into how she grew up. The special really delves into what it’s like to be Nigerian-American, what it was like to have her parents tap her phone, and where she gets some of her hot-headed idiosyncracies from.

It should be a very entertaining night of comedy and culture. Press play below to peep the trailer.

Will you be tuned in? We sure will be!