Close Call: Tekashi 6ix9ine Scrams From Long Island House After Thirsty Fan Exposes His Address [Video]

Tekashi 6ix9ine finally had his “I told you so” moment this past weekend as he released his new single and video for “Gooba.” The video instantly crashed Youtube and became the highest viewed hip-hop video in just 24 hours. Regardless if it was all love or hate, he had everyone watching as he pulled in over 2 million views on his debut Instagram live after his prison release.

While he was steadily throwing these numbers in peoples faces as he flexed for the gram with stacks of money, he apparently didn’t keep his head on a swivel and a fan next door ended up catching him in the moment. Live by the clout, die by the clout is the old saying, right?

6ix9ine’s clout thirsty neighbor ended up recording herself catching the rapper in the moment as he was getting his Instagram content, immediately posting the footage to her social media and essentially exposing his address and location in Lido Beach, New York.

According to reports from TMZ, 6ix9ine didn’t take this leak lightly and relocated as soon as that information hit the internet.

Tekashi’s attorney, Lance Lazzaro tells TMZ … his client has been relocated in light of his address being leaked — for security reasons, obviously. We’re also told the feds were made aware of the move, so it’s not like they went rogue. In any case, though, he’s outta there.

Hopefully, Tekashi has found a better hideout this time around, but if there’s anywhere safe he should be, anywhere in New York isn’t the place. He’d have a better chance moving to the south to enjoy life without the clout chasers all in his personal space.