RHOAReunion Tanya Sam Speaks On Zoom Meeting Melee, The Cookie Lady & Being Peachless (Exclusive)

A wise woman (named Marlo Hampton’s) once said, “It’s Tanya time!” and she’s right.

#RHOA newbie/friend of the show Tanya Sam was a guest on BOSSIP’s #RealityRecap and she told Deputy Editor Dani Canada alllll about what went down during tonight’s upcoming virtual RHOA Reunion. According to Tanya, the zoom meeting melee was “psycho” and included a moment where she got to clear the air with Kenya Moore over that cookie lady conundrum.

As previously reported after Tanya showed the ladies of RHOA Kenya’s wig, a peeved Kenya enlisted a cookie shop owner to tell a story about Tanya’s fiance Paul “hitting on her.” The cookie lady’s story quickly crumbled and fans accused Kenya, who’s going through a divorce, of being a hypocrite for trying to ruin a relationship.

According to Tanya, the baker’s bogus story was addressed AND Kenya calling her a “c**t” during the drama that all started over that wig.

“At the time I was like, ‘Wow, you really mean it!’,” said Tanya noting that everyone on RHOA drops the word b****. “C-U-N-T?! That comes from somewhere different. I’m on a reality show about all black women. I don’t know one black woman who doesn’t talk about hair,” she added. “I don’t know why she felt exposed by it.”

Tanya also responded to #RHOA fans who’ve been insisting that she get a peach and become a full-time cast member. According to Tanya, she’s perfectly peachy being a friend of the show.

“I love my life, ” said Tanya. I do a really lot of amazing things so the ability to be able to say, I run my own schedule. So say what you want guys, but I like being a friend. I think it works for me, I’m never gonna say never. I’m cool.

Tanya also dished on her RHOA Reunion look, her book club and she played a game of “Fun Shade or SHADE Shade”, watch below.

Part one of the #RHOA virtual reunion airs TODAY Sunday, May 10 at 9/8 C—will YOU be watching???