BOSSIPSounds R.L. Releases ‘You Are’ Tribute Track For ‘Mother’s Day’

An R&B singer is paying homage to all the mothers on today’s holiday. Singer R.L. has released a new track and visual titled “You Are” and it carries an important message. R.L. is reminding moms around the globe how powerful, intelligent, beautiful, and absolutely essential they are. The single is a love anthem with lyrics like; “You don’t need all that to be all that, girl you’re something else” and the video features appearances from his wife Lena Huggs and daughter Rory.



In addition to the track, R.L.’s also launched the #YouAreChallenge. The singer’s challenging fans to highlight a “wonderful, amazing, strong independent woman” with a video message. The winning nominee receives a 2020 iMac.

R.L. announced the positive challenge with help from celebs like Yandy and Mendeecees and Kandi Burruss.

“EXTENDED! By request for more time the #YouAreChallenge has been extended until Mother’s Day,” R.L. captioned a post. “Join the challenge now. Upload a video of you honoring a special woman in your life. Tag @JustRL and #YouAreChallenge for a chance to win surprises from me.

Special thanks to @lenahuggs @shameamorton @kandi @yandysmith @mendeecees @iamsodeelishis @toyajohnson @monyettashaw @qparker112 & @melrwhite for the videos and support!”

Will YOU be entering the #YouAreChallenge???