Unbreakable Bond: Lauren London, Kehlani, Cyn Santana & More Celebrate The Love They Have For Their Babies On Mother’s Day

Even though a lot of us can’t be with our moms today, the Mother’s Day festivities are still in full-swing via social media. The current state of the world really gets you thinking about all the things you have to be thankful for, and a loving mother is at the top of that list for all of us lucky enough to have that in our life.

All of the celebrities we know and love took to social media the second the clock struck midnight, both thanking their own moms or thanking their kids for making them mothers, themselves. Peep some of the most thoughtful, heartwarming, and just downright sweet messages getting us all teary-eyed this Mother’s Day:

Lauren London posted a photo of both of her babies, thanking them for keeping her going during such a hard time in her life.

“The absolute Honor of being their Mother. This Love has saved me,” she wrote. “Peace to all the mommas. Happy Mother’s Day”

Kehlani is always very open about how much she loves being a momma to her little one, Adeya, so it’s no surprise that she was ready to reflect once Mother’s Day rolled around.

“If i had to choose to do 1 single thing for the rest of my life and only 1, it’d undoubtedly would be to be a Mama over anything else,” Kehlani wrote in her caption. “Thank you my sweet love for choosing me, and to my future kids, your mom is prettyyyy epic if i can say so myself.”

Hit the flip to see some more mommies celebrating their babies, celebs celebrating their mamas, and everything in between: