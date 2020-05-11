BYE BRAID: Twitter Drags Childish Condola For Ghosting Issa After Breaking Up With Lawrence

But what does Lawrence & Condola breaking up have to do with Issa & Condola planning the Block Party #InsecureHBO pic.twitter.com/vn3uAU97e6 — Nelly😛 (@SimplyShenelly) May 11, 2020

It was all good just three weeks ago when we were rooting for Condola, her braid and those biker shorts to win. At the time, she seemed nice while working with Issa on the block party until she wasn’t which, naturally, put Twitter on alert.

Whyyy would she just ghost Issa–her business partner and friend–out the blue?? Well, we found out last night in a flabbergasting revelation where she basically admitted to dodging Issa’s calls after breaking up with Lawrence (WHICH HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH THE BLOCK PARTY) in a strangely childish revelation that sparked hilarious chaos across Twitter.

Peep the very necessary dragging of childish Condola on the flip.