Future Mentions Fifty-Eleven Of His Baby Mamas On Mother’s Day And Blew Up Twitter
Future fans know he has a handful of women to thank for raising his children and to their delight, he showed public adoration for…most of them yesterday. The 36-year-old sent out several tweets thanking the mothers of his children: India, Ciara, Brittni, and Joie to name a few.
Here are his tweets, going down the baby mama assembly line but a few notable names are missing…
Future seems to have purposely left out Eliza Reign with whom he’s currently in a back and forth court battle and Cindy Parker, who is the mother of his baby girl Reign. Just recently, Parker dropped her paternity claim against the rapper leading folks to believe they settled outside of court.
The baby mama roll call definitely sparked reactions online, hit the flip to see some of them.
