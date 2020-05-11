Rest In Peace: Jerry Stiller, Iconic Actor And Father To Ben Stiller, Passes Away At Age 92

Jerry Stiller passes away of natural causes at the age of 92
There was a LOT of death in the news last week and through the weekend with the losses of Betty Wright, Andre Harrell, and Little Richard. It appears, sadly, that this week is holding the trend.
Jerry Stiller, legendary Seinfeld actor, and comedian, also, the father of Ben Stiller, has passed away at age 92 of natural causes according to TMZ. Jerry was already a staple in comedy but his appearances on Seinfeld cemented his status among a whole new fanbase.
Jerry only appeared in 30 of the 180 episodes of “the show about nothing” but his bits became instant hits with fans and pillars of Seinfeld’s legacy. Jerry lamenting that Jewish people couldn’t take part in the great American commercial pastime of Christmas lead to the pop culture colloquialism “Festivus for the rest of us!” and who could possibly forget Jerry’s forward-thinking “bras for men”. Hell, some of y’all out there STILL need one, but we digress. Serenity now!
His fellow actors had a difficult time keeping their s#!t together in the presence of Jerry’s impeccable time and cadence. Peep Julia Louis-Dreyfuss talk about the ridiculousness that Jerry brought to set.
Point is Jerry was funny as hell and there is no doubt that he will be missed. Rest in peace, good sir.
