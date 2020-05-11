Chill, Chief: Evander Holyfield “Not Opposed” To Fighting Mike Tyson In Part 3 Of What Sounds Like A Terrible Idea [Video]

Don’t do it! Reconsider! Read some liter!

Boxers are regularly touted as the greatest warriors in professional sports but at a certain point, there is absolutely nothing left to prove. Especially when you’re damn near 60.

Evander Holyfield recently appeared on TMZ and was asked about the potential for some kind of exhibition match against Mike Tyson. Just the thought of that happening brings a nervous chill up our spine. Granted, we haven’t seen Holyfield throw punches recently so it may be unfair to judge him, but we’ve seen Mike throw dem thangs a few times on social media recently. Evander don’t want them problems. Look at this s#!t!

Lest we forget what Mike told Sugar Ray Leonard earlier this year…

So despite ALL that, here’s what Evander told TMZ.

Even in a 3-round “exhibition” match, do you REALLY think Mike has a governor on his ferociousness when it comes to boxing? Man, Evander might f**k around and die messing with Mike. If there is anyone out there reading this who loves that man, please tell him not to bark up this tree.

What do you think? You wanna see this fight happen?