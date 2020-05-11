Deep & Intricate: YG Looks Intimate On IG With Baby Mama After Kehlani Makes Cheating Claims

Last week, singer Kehalni confirmed that she and rapper YG called it quits due to cheating but could he have betrayed her by bouncing back to his baby mama?

ICYM, while talking to The Breakfast Club from home, Kehlani spoke candidly about cutting YG off after giving him more than enough leeway. She says she granted the rapper an ‘open relationship’ with parameters and unfortunately he was still being sneaky. 24-year-old Kehlani called the cheating ‘deep and intricate.’

Kehlani: I seen his phone and they weren’t surface-level things, they were very deep and intricate. And I just felt like, maybe I need to take a step back.

Charlamagne: So he was cheating on you?

Yeah. Chuckles.

Charlamagne: You can’t forgive a little cheating Kehlani? Just a little bit?

No. I think you get to a certain point where if you set certain boundaries for your relationship, that’s the boundaries you should hold yourself to. If we had set the rules to be, ‘If there’s communication, you can live your best life.’ Then there’s that. If there’s ‘You can live your best life but don’t communicate, then there’s that.’ If the rules and the boundaries and that gets broken, at some point I have to hold that standard to myself and honor myself and dip out.

Charlamagne: Did he apologize at least?

Oh yeah, he filled my whole yard with roses. I told you he has a big heart. I have a daughter to just focus on so I can’t take so much time to go through all the emotions. I don’t have as much down time to just sit in my room and be upset when things happen over and over again.

Kehlani: “Well I mean, to be honest, the last one was kind of open and I think that’s what the big deal was with the situation that had happened. I did give the space for communication and it to be open and it wasn’t honored which made it worse. I lowkey am saying, ‘Sh*t can do down as long as everything’s communicated and everyone’s adult. Because I know how this life is and I’m not really a big tripper of most things in general.

DJ Envy: So you weren’t mad about the cheating, you were mad about the communication?

Kehlani: Yeah. It was a lot of lie and a lot of covering up. That’s what I’m saying it was deep and intricate. It was a big weaving thing that turned into something else. That’s why I never spoke up on the outside the club thing because that wasn’t a rule-breaking situation. I just don’t feel like getting online and deeply explaining that that’s not a situation that matters to me. Then I got to deal with everyone coming at me about my mentality about an open relationship.