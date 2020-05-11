A Lil’ Positivity: Norfolk State University Graduates Get A Surprise Commencement Speech From Pharrell

While the detriments still far outweigh any positives, one of the good things to come out of being quarantined is the fact that all of our favorite celebrities are at home, too, which has lead to them (virtually) popping up in places they wouldn’t normally have the time to.

There’s no doubting that graduates of a Virginia HBCU were disappointed about not having a live ceremony to celebrate their hard work, but a special guest appearance from Pharrell at their online commencement had to soften the blow a little.

Norfolk State University had to give its students a virtual graduation due to restrictions related to COVID-19. But luckily, it made the perfect opportunity for Pharrell to deliver an inspiring commencement speech to his fellow VA natives.

“Even if this is not the norm, you guys and girls still deserve all the praise,” the producer said during the ceremony on Saturday. “You stuck it through, you made it and today’s your day.”

Williams also told the graduating students that the Norfolk State University marching band is a big part of what inspired him to learn instruments and make music. The school’s band, the Spartan Legion, was set to perform at this year’s Something in the Water festival before Pharrell was forced to cancel the event.

Check out some of the music icon’s speech for yourself down below: