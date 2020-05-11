Momma! Funniest Tweets & Memes From Mother’s Day 2020

I wanna know what you did for a woman to block you on CASH APP. https://t.co/HE9oFBLKGd — 🏁 8.24🖤🐍 (@YoShowtime) May 11, 2020

Mother’s Day 2020 popped up in the midst of an unprecedented pandemic and served as a welcome distraction from quarantine anxiety, expectations to pay rent, rationing toilet paper, cooking chicken (AGAIN), finding (or making) masks, running out of liquor, listening to our cheeto-in-chief speak, potentially missing out on summer fun and Molly Mollying on “Insecure.”

Yea, it’s tough with no signs of social closening any time soon but at least we had another year of hilarious Black Twitter shenanigans, jokey jokes and memes that saved an otherwise bittersweet day.

happy mother’s day to all da single moms ❤ pic.twitter.com/oNgbdEo0dc — $AM𖤐℞ (@40SANDSHORTIEZ) May 10, 2020

Peep the absolute funniest tweets, memes and videos from Mother’s Day 2020 on the flip.