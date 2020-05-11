Seriously?! A Rep For Kobe Bryant’s Helicopter Crash Pilot Is Blaming The Accident On The Passengers

The news surrounding the helicopter crash that took the life of Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant, and 7 others earlier this year never gets any less devastating–and now, new details surrounding a response to Vanessa Bryant’s lawsuit are making things even more egregious.

According to reports from TMZ , a representative of the pilot who was flying the helicopter is now claiming that the people on board were responsible for the fatal crash. The rep–a relative of pilot Ara George Zobayan, who also died in the crash–answered Vanessa’s lawsuit against him and the helicopter company, Island Express, saying the following: