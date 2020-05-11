Seriously?! A Rep For Kobe Bryant’s Helicopter Crash Pilot Is Blaming The Accident On The Passengers

Rep For Kobe's Helicopter Crash Pilot Is Blaming The Accident On Passengers
- By rebecahjacobs
The news surrounding the helicopter crash that took the life of Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant, and 7 others earlier this year never gets any less devastating–and now, new details surrounding a response to Vanessa Bryant’s lawsuit are making things even more egregious.
“Any injuries or damages to plaintiffs and/or their decedent were directly caused in full or in part by the negligence or fault of plaintiffs and/or their decedent, including their knowing and voluntary encounter with the risks involved, and that this negligence was a substantial factor in causing their purported damages, for which this answering defendant bears no responsibility.”
