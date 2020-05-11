Louisiana Officer Facing Rape Charge, Accused Of Coercing Sex During Speeding Stop

What in the world…

Another day, another officer allegedly abusing their power.

A Louisiana officer is facing a rape charge after authorities say he abused his power and violated a woman he stopped for speeding. A Port Barre cop faces a third-degree rape charge after a woman he stopped for speeding said he coerced her into having sex in exchange for leniency, reports The Advertiser.

Officer Darwin Fontenot, 21, was recently arrested and admitted to having sex with the woman during the March incident.

“The public holds law enforcement to a high standard and so do I,” Port Barre Police Chief Deon Boudreax said in a statement released Saturday night. “Whether the sexual interaction was consensual or not doesn’t justify it. I will not tolerate such unprofessional behavior from our police officers.”

Chief Boudreax first became aware of the misconduct when he received a report on April 27 from the St. Bernard Sheriff’s office about a complaint from a Chalmette woman who accused Fontenot of forcing her to have sex after stopping her on U.S. 90 for speeding on March 10, reports The Advertiser.

The woman reportedly had “other violations” outside of speeding and during the stop, the cop offered coitus in exchange for leniency.

“When I spoke to Fontenot this morning, he admitted he did engage in sexual activity with the complainant but stated the two met up after he was off duty,” Boudreaux said in an email. “Even if he was off duty, it doesn’t make it right. An officer, nor any public servant, should engage in that type of activity of exchanging sexual favors for leniency.”

Officer Fontenot has been charged with malfeasance and third-degree rape, defined as sexual activity between an authority figure and someone in custody. He was released on bond and placed on “administrative leave until termination.