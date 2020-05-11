R.I.P. Nip: Lauren London Offers Advice To Moms Coping With The Loss Of A Loved One On Mothers Day [Video]

Lauren London appeared on a special IG live session yesterday and opened up about how she’s coping through holidays without the father of her child, Nipsey Hussle. Last year, Nipsey was murdered outside of the shopping complex he owned in South Central, LA. While speaking with herbalist, author and entrepreneur Queen Afua, for Black Girls Rock, the actress spoke about the trauma of that event and what actions she’s has taken to heal from it.

Queen Afua: “They’re ancestors now. We can call him up and they will speak through us, support us and encourage us. What do you say to the loss?”

Lauren: I say that I am with you. I stand with you. I can relate to your pain. Today for me, I would have had Nip here a couple years ago or a year ago to say ‘Happy Mother’s Day.’ Bring my flowers and I don’t. So in that space where I don’t have him physically here, I nurture it into myself. I will embrace the love that I do get from my family. The flowers that I do get that come from my cousins, my mother or my brother. I fully embrace that, right. I will fully be present with my kids today because time is not promised.

I will light a candle for my beloved. I will do the things that honor him that I know that he respected. And yeah, I feel more importantly, when there’s an empty space, when there’s a loss, you just do things in their honor and that fills up a little bit of the hole.

Queen Afua: Everyone is just so filled with love for you. And every time I hear of your name, they’re always uplifting you.

Lauren London: I know it! The prayers of the people have kept me. They have no idea.