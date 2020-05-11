InsecureHBO: Issa And Molly Go Scorched Earth And Friends Pick Up The Petty Pieces In Episode 6 Trailer [Video]

Things went left as we expected them to on last night’s episode of Insecure.

Issa spoke life into future events when she proclaimed to Nathan that “don’t f**k with Molly no more” and that word soon manifested itself into a huge blowup after a successful block party.

There is currently a heated debate raging online about who is the pettiest of them all between #TeamIssa and #TeamMolly (the #TeamMolly people are dead a$$ wrong but that’s ok).

In the trailer for season 4 episode 6, we find Issa trying to figure out what to do and the friend group trying to figure out what the hell they just saw happen. It also appears that Issa might be trying out some new friends who aren’t as miserable as Molly…

Press play on the video down bottom and get into the drama.

What say you? What should Issa do now?