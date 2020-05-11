Motivational Purposes: Timbaland Talks Becoming Healthier And Losing Weight On BET’s ‘Body Of Work’ [Video]

Timbaland is without question one of the greatest and most popular producers over the last 20 years but he didn’t always like himself.

The superproducer sat down with BET recently to talk about body image, self-confidence, and his journey to health, wellness, and weight-loss on the viral series Body of Work.

Timbo kept it candid about the fact that he hated his body. He recounted a time that he emotionally told an ex-girlfriend that his breasts shouldn’t be bigger than hers. He also talked about hiding his insecurities behind money and status, none of which brought him joy or a feeling of self-worth.

It’s refreshing to see someone, especially a Black man, be so honest about the emotional toll of hating his body and his motivation to change and find peace.

Press play down below to see what else Tim had to say about changing his life for the better.

We feel motivated. How bout you?