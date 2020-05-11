Purrfect Partnership: Doja Cat & Nicki Minaj “Say So” (Remix) Hits #1 On The Billboard Hot 100

Over the past week, female rap has been in a raging battle to dominate the Billboard Hot 100. Regardless of who won, the culture of female rap would forever be pushed forward from the energy that came from this week alone.

Beyoncé surprised everyone by hopping on the remix to Megan Thee Stallion’s viral Tiktok hit, “Savage” which was quickly followed by Nicki jumping on Doja Cat’s “Say So” remix. As soon as both songs released, it was apparent from the start that a race for the number 1 spot had started. Now, we have the official numbers, with Doja Cat & Nicki Minaj officially taking the number one spot, with “Say So” jumping from the previous spot of #5.

The song would become not only Doja Cat’s first number one, but Nicki Minaj’s first number one on the Hot 100 in her entire career. “Say So” also marks the first time in history a collaboration between two female rappers is #1 on the Hot 100.

Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé came in a close second with the “Savage” remix, which gives Bey her 19th top 10 hit as a solo artist. For Queen B, this also marks a milestone of having charted at least one song on the Hot 100 in each of the last 24 years (1997-2020). Both songs charting in the top two is the first time four black female artist have held the #1 & #2 sport respectively.

This day will go down as a milestone for female rap and, more specifically, black female artists, ending rumors they can’t “coexist” and that there “can’t be more than one”. This marks the first time in history that FOUR BLACK WOMEN have occupied the top two positions on the Hot 100.

For the first time in BILLBOARD HISTORY, 4 black women occupy the top 2 of the Hot 100… #NickiMinaj, #DojaCat, #Beyonce and #MeganTheeStallion!!! Congrats ladies! pic.twitter.com/n75BdkFi9u — Mike Adam (@MikeAdamOnAir) May 11, 2020

Even better, we get to see the Barbz shut everyone up who have accused them of tweeting and not streaming. Now, it’s up to Doja Cat to hold her end of the bargain that she promised last week.

These boobs ain’t gonna show themselves you guys. Stream say so !!!!!!! https://t.co/UHQ7ET7xq2 — SAY SO FEAT. NICKI MINAJ OUT NOW! (@DojaCat) May 7, 2020

Doesn’t seem promising, though…the rapper went live shortly after the news and told fans “I’m not showing you my titties!” while gleefully speaking on her history-making feat. Nicki Minaj, however, is still holding out hope…

I love you so much. Omg. Barbz you’re just 🥺. You just never cease to amaze me. You never stop making me proud. I saw everything u guys did this past week. Barbz & Kittenz made history. Love you @DojaCat thanks for thinking of me for this moment. What time r u showing ur boobs? — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) May 11, 2020

and so are her Barbz.

Omg y’all the best thing about today pt. 2 is that Doja will show us her titties 🤪🤪 @DojaCat @NICKIMINAJ #SaySoRemix #BillBoardHot100 #NickiMinaj #DojaCat pic.twitter.com/2tSYWde8vn — I Can Actually Afford To Get A Pink Bugatti🦄 (@QueenRadio_B1) May 11, 2020

Congrats Nicki and Doja!