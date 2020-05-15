Send Your Ride-or-Dies a Video Tribute to Let Them Know You’re Thinking About Them Today

TL; DR: A tribute video montage app that’s available at a 90% discount.

There’s nothing we could all use right now more than a little love from the people around us. Everything’s hella messy these days and it means a lot to reach out to the people we care about, and get reached out to as well. Giving your loved ones a call, a FaceTime or a text is great, but if you’re trying to be extra and go all out to show your day ones that you’re truly thinking about them during this time, why not do it with a full-on video tribute?

Thanks to collaborative video technology from Tribute, you can now send a video montage to your loved ones to show that you care about them, or if you’re just trying to send something goofy to cheer them up. Even if you have zero video-editing skills, there’s no need to worry. The app makes it so easy to compile a cute little montage in three easy steps. All you need to do is enter a list of emails of the people you want in the tribute, share your tribute page with them so they’ll be shown how to submit their video, and the submitted videos and automatically compiled in a custom video editor where all you have to do is set them in the order you want and add effects. Boom, your tribute’s ready.

Tribute isn’t just called the most meaningful gift on earth for nothing. Over 500,000 videos have been sent to date, and 80% of the people who’ve gotten them have reported crying ‘tears of joy.’ According to one user, a tribute is much more special than just any other gift because the recipients can always look back at it and have fond memories when they see it. It would also make the perfect present for Mother’s Day, Birthdays, Weddings, Wedding Anniversaries and basically any memorable event.

