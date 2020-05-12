Preciousness: We’re Not Sure What Challenge Stormi Is Doing — But She Killedt It With Her Liddo Patient Self

In case y’all haven’t been paying attention, there’s this adorable challenge going on right now where parents leave their kid alone with a bowl of fruit snacks and ask them to wait until they come back to eat them. Apparently Kylie Jenner wanted to put her daughter Stormi to the test and baby girl passed with flying colors. You gotta watch, it’s the cutest thing!

Those aren’t fruit snacks, but lil Stormi was willing to wait for Mommy Kylie Jenner. Did y’all hear her talking herself through it. “Patience, Patience… Patience is virtue!”

Who do you think taught her that?!

Kylie’s friends and family piled on the praise for Stormi.

Kim Kardashian West chimed in saying, “OMG how perfect! This would NOT be the case w Chi! Or especially Saint.”

Chrissy Teigen predicted that her daughter would also behave, but that son Miles would not:

ok oh my god this is SO SWEET I gotta try with miles. I know Luna won’t but miles, it’s over

Gotta love it that Stormi is already learning valuable life skills.

